Medical Moment: Are you a COVID super spreader?

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We all know how important it is to stop the spread of COVID-19, but scientists are learning some people may be more likely to transmit the virus than others.

In today’s Medical Moment, find out what makes someone a super spreader.

The COVID vaccines are rolling out across the country, but medical experts say this is not the time to let our guard down.

As Martie Salt reports, scientists have uncovered some of the factors that may make one person more likely to spread the virus than others.

Thanks to this study, the researchers understand the different ways that our bodies can spread COVID and what needs to be changed to slow transmission.

The next step is to team up with an independent company to mass produce the saliva-altering candy.

