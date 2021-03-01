Advertisement

March Begins Chilly, More Sunshine and Warmth Coming This Week

A cold morning with temperatures only into the low 40s for the first day of March. The sunshine returns in full Tuesday with more warmth coming back by the middle of the week. Here is the latest First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: A cold morning with wake-up temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, and breezy conditions continuing with a mixture of sunshine and high clouds throughout the day. There is a chance for a few light flurries to fly at times downwind of lake Michigan. Highs will struggle to reach into the low 40s. High of 40.

MONDAY NIGHT: The Northwest breeze will lighten into the evening with cold air again flowing in overnight. Temperature drop into the lower 20s under clearing skies. Low of 21.

TUESDAY: Full sunshine on the second day of March and meteorological spring! We will gradually warm into the lower 40s with a light breeze out of the Southwest. High of 44.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A crystal clear night which will allow most of Michiana to again drop below the freezing mark. Low of 30.

LONGE RANGE: The sunshine will continue as high pressure will dominate through the middle of the first week of March. Clouds return late week with a chance for a few light rain/snow showers otherwise we remain dry until the end of our First Alert 10 day forecast. Rain is looking more likely as we head into the second full week of March.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, February 28th

Sunday’s High: 58

Sunday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 0.02″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nix was 29 years old
Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix III has died
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
While the outcome was not what Washington wanted, or expected, they hope they provided a sense...
Washington girls basketball team falls in state championship, but gives South Bend a reason to be proud
Potawatomi Zoo announces fundraising campaign; plans to add giraffes
Potawatomi Zoo looks to add giraffes
Possible bad gas in Goshen at a Phillips 66.
Possible bad gas in Goshen causing costly car repairs

Latest News

A cold morning with temperatures only into the low 40s for the first day of March. The sunshine...
March Begins Chilly, More Sunshine and Warmth Coming This Week
Light showers made for a damp Sunday. These move out as colder air again moves in. Highs Monday...
Clouds Clearing Late, Turning Cold Overnight
Light showers made for a damp Sunday. These move out as colder air again moves in. Highs Monday...
Clouds Clearing Late, Turning Cold Overnight
Temperatures will be heading into the low 50s for the last day of February but if you want to...
Warming up Sunday, while dodging a few raindrops