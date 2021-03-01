Advertisement

Lady Panthers return home after state runner-up

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, the Washington High School girls basketball team returned home for the first time since their runner-up finish in the state finals.

The Lady Panthers were escorted by local police and fire, and met by many of their loyal fans this afternoon where it all started--at Washington High School here in South Bend.

Head coach Steve Reynolds Jr. says, despite the panthers second place finish, they came home still feeling like winners.

Winners who could not have made it this far without the support from the community.

“You came out to celebrate with us. We appreciate that. We felt the love, we felt it all through the state tournament. Even after a tough loss, to come home...It just continues to feel like we won and I know that we did,” he says.

This year’s state finals appearance was the first for Washington since 2009.

However, coach Reynolds says the Lady Panthers will be back and ready to compete for another state title next year.

