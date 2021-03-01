Knicks above .500 after 109-90 rout of Pistons

DETROIT (AP) - Julius Randle scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half and the New York Knicks moved above .500 with a 109-90 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks have the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference and have won seven of their last nine games.

This is the first time the Knicks have been above .500 this far into the season since they were 54-28 at the end of 2012-13, according to SportRadar.

Derrick Rose scored 14 points, less than a month after he was traded from the Pistons to the Knicks.

Dennis Smith Jr., who went to Detroit in that deal, started and scored seven.

2/28/2021 10:58:39 PM (GMT -5:00)