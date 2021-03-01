Kane scores 400th goal as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) - Patrick Kane scored his 400th career goal, Kevin Lankinen made a career-high 44 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks closed out a successful February in style, beating the Detroit Red Wings 7-2.

Kane and Alex DeBrincat got loose for a 2-on-1 midway through the third period.

The 32-year-old Kane kept the puck, waited for sprawled Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek to slide by him and then beat Thomas Greiss on the stick side for his team-best 11th of the season.

Kane pumped both of his arms after becoming the 100th NHL player to reach 400 goals.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/28/2021 9:50:07 PM (GMT -5:00)