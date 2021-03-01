Jersey Mike’s kicks off Month of Giving

(WNDU) - Jersey Mike’s is kicking off its 11th annual Month of Giving.

This year, the shop is joining forces with more than 200 charities including hospitals, youth groups, food banks and more.

Customers can make donations through the app or in stores.

As an added incentive, special deals will be announced each week on Twitter and through Jersey Mike’s email club.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.