Jersey Mike’s kicks off Month of Giving

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Jersey Mike’s is kicking off its 11th annual Month of Giving.

This year, the shop is joining forces with more than 200 charities including hospitals, youth groups, food banks and more.

Customers can make donations through the app or in stores.

As an added incentive, special deals will be announced each week on Twitter and through Jersey Mike’s email club.

