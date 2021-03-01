Advertisement

Indiana reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 555 more cases Monday

Statewide, 763 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, 763 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 555 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.8%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 763 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,162 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 662,213 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 963 new cases were reported. 781 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 1,109 new cases were reported. 889 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths and 1,019 new cases were reported. 886 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 44 more coronavirus deaths and 716 new cases were reported. 873 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 29,996 (+49) cases and 512 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,386 (+10) cases and 415 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,772 (+11) cases and 196 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,562 (+2) cases and 110 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,425 (+2) cases and 104 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,408 (+0) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,881 (+1) cases and 51 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,782 (+0) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,064 (+0) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nix was 29 years old
Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix III has died
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
While the outcome was not what Washington wanted, or expected, they hope they provided a sense...
Washington girls basketball team falls in state championship, but gives South Bend a reason to be proud
Potawatomi Zoo announces fundraising campaign; plans to add giraffes
Potawatomi Zoo looks to add giraffes
Ernest Clark Jr. and Ernysia Clark
Shooting victim identified; 2 wanted for questioning

Latest News

The Biden administration ramping up vaccine outreach efforts amid hesitancy- and warnings of a...
States easing virus restrictions despite experts’ warnings
The United States now has three COVID-19 vaccines on the market after Johnson & Johnson's...
Why you should consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
The United States now has three COVID-19 vaccines on the market after Johnson & Johnson's...
Don't turn your nose up at Johnson & Johnson vaccine
In U.S. trials, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot is considered 72% effective with 86%...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved as decline in COVID-19 cases stalls