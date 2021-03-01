Indiana reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 555 more cases Monday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 555 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.8%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 763 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,162 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 662,213 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 963 new cases were reported. 781 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 1,109 new cases were reported. 889 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths and 1,019 new cases were reported. 886 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 44 more coronavirus deaths and 716 new cases were reported. 873 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 29,996 (+49) cases and 512 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,386 (+10) cases and 415 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,772 (+11) cases and 196 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,562 (+2) cases and 110 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,425 (+2) cases and 104 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,408 (+0) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,881 (+1) cases and 51 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,782 (+0) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,064 (+0) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.