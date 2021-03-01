Full honors funeral for corrections officer killed in line of duty

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A funeral Sunday honored the life and service of a corrections officer who was fatally stabbed at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City a week ago.

“There is no greater love than a man who would lay down his life for another. Indiana Department of Corrections Lieutenant Eugene Lee Lasco Sr., Unit 15, is 10-42. He has gone home. He has gone home for the final time.”

The End of Watch Call for 57-year-old Lieutenant Eugene Lasco.

Lt. Lasco was killed in the line of duty last Sunday after rushing to protect another corrections officer being attacked by an inmate at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

“The Lieutenant had an incredibly hard job. I’ll be honest, that’s not a job that I would want to do is to work in the prison and deal with the people in there day in and day out. My hats off to him,” IMPD and Indiana FOP Memorial Team member Capt. Don Weilhammer said.

All of the graveside honors normally done at the cemetery were done at Lt. Lasco’s funeral Sunday, as he will be buried in Illinois Monday.

Many people were at the Orak Shrine Sunday to honor Lasco, including many from out of state.

“It means a lot to us to come out and show the family that they’re not by themselves. We are truly a brotherhood,” Rhode Island Department of Corrections Lt. John Bray said.

Every officer today bearing a symbolic flower, which will all be collected and laid to rest with Lt. Lasco.

“Each person is giving a little piece of them to be buried with the Lieutenant,” Weilhammer said.

There will be a full, uninterrupted police escort from the funeral home to Decatur Illinois Monday where Lt. Lasco will be laid to rest.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.