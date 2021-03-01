Advertisement

Family remembers Syracuse man who was killed in hit and run

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning more about a Syracuse man who was hit and killed while walking along the side of the road Friday night.

We spoke with a family member who says Mark Warren was completely deaf and likely did not hear the truck coming.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still looking for the driver who took off after hitting Warren.

This happened near County Road 29 just south of Country Road 50 in Syracuse.

The family says Mark was loved by his family for his fun personality and genuine kindness.

They’re still coming to grips with the tragic news.

“That was incredibly rough, some of the family were getting condolences before they had even been notified that it was indeed Mark,” Ashley Peterson, Warren’s niece, says. “So that was hard as well. It’s a call nobody ever wants. He would have given you the shirt off his back. He was a great guy.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

Any leftover money will be donated to breast cancer research, in honor of Mark’s sister who died of the illness 4 years ago.

