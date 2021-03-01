Deadly hit-and-run: “We suspect he didn’t see it or hear it.”

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New information, we’re looking into the death of 58-year-old Mark Warren who police say was killed Friday night after being hit by a truck.

The driver of that truck then took off and police are still looking for those responsible.

The family of Mark Warren are still trying to make sense of the tragic news that he was killed while walking along CR 29 on Friday night in Syracuse, and what they tell me is he likely didn’t even sense the vehicle coming because he’s been deaf his entire life.

“He would have given you the shirt off his back. He was a great guy,” Ashley Peterson says. She is Mark Warren’s niece.

“It had knocked his shoes off and sent him about 15 feet into the side area of the ditch,” Peterson says.

The family believes Warren likely didn’t know what was heading his way.

“He had been born deaf. We suspect he didn’t see it or hear it,” Ashley adds.

This happening in an area Mark knew well.

“He lived on County Road 29, he was less than a mile from home.”

The deaf community is small and close. The news of Mark’s death reaching all around the state.

“It came across some of my personal feeds, and text messages, and emails so our circles are intertwined,” Garth Sponseller says. He is the Director for DeafLink in Fort Wayne.

A shocking loss of life.

“I mean clearly it’s sad, because this is a community that I first belonged to, you know both my parents being deaf, so I live and breathe largely in the deaf community. So, it’s something that speaks pretty close to my heart,” Sponseller says.

Police continue to investigate and are looking for a truck, possibly a Ford F-250 or larger, with front passenger side damage. While police look for a suspect, we learn more about Mark. Family tells me he attended Indiana School for the Deaf, where he would have built strong bonds, bonds now broken by his tragic death.

“People who attended the school for the deaf, you know that’s a very strong family connection, sometimes it’s even more family than biological families that people have grown up with,” Sponseller says.

The family has a GoFundMe set up for funeral costs: https://www.gofundme.com/f/p8skc-mark-warren?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.