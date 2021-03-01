Coloma Elementary surprises students with book vending machine

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - To motivate students to read more, Coloma Elementary School surprised students with a book vending machine.

Each student will have the opportunity to use the machine during the “One School, One Book” project.

It’s a shared experience through the school and community.

“This is huge. Right now our goal in Coloma has been for the last several years we are building a community of readers, that is our number one focus. Starting with the instruction we provide, the materials our school board and community has afforded us and so anything we can do to promote the love of reading, anything we can do to get books in students hands is always going to be a benefit for our students,” says Sherry Wheeler, a literacy specialist at Coloma Elementary School.

The vending machine will be a permanent addition.

