Calmer and colder night

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNSHINE DOMINATES THIS WEEK... While it did turn a lot colder today, and it will be even colder tonight, sunshine is going to help us out a lot during the next few afternoons. In March, having the sun out always helps it warm up a bit. Wednesday should make it close to 50, but then chillier air returns for later this week and this weekend. A potentially wet storm systems will be moving out way by the middle of next week...but until then, it will be mainly dry...

Tonight: Clear and becoming calm and much colder. Low: 14, Wind: Becoming calm

Tuesday: Tons of sunshine...breezy and a little milder by afternoon. High: 40, Wind: SSW 8-16

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, but not as cold. Low: 30

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 48

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

