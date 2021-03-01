Advertisement

Brian Kelly recalls first time meeting Louis Nix III

One of Kelly’s first duties as the head football coach at Notre Dame was to fly down to Jacksonville, Florida and make sure Nix stayed committed to the Irish.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Louis Nix III was known as “Big Lou” and “Irish Chocolate during his Notre Dame career, but he was also always known to have the biggest smile on his face.

Nix was larger than life both figuratively and literally, and instantly became a fan favorite for the Irish.

Of course, he played a major role in the 2012 team’s run to the national championship game.

There are also several funny memories that made Nix very relatable, like when he said he switched from No. 9 to No. 1 because it was more a “slimming” number.

Back in 2012 during thanksgiving week before the USC game, Nix told WNDU what makes him thankful.

“Thankful for my Mom, my Dad for having a handsome son,” Nix said in 2012. “I’m thankful for everything. I am happy I am at this university and the position I am in because a lot of people would die to be where I am at right now. I am just thankful for all of that.”

One person who is extremely thankful Nix played at Notre Dame is Irish head coach Brian Kelly.

Nix actually committed to the blue and gold one week before Kelly was hired as the head coach.

One of Kelly’s first duties as the head football coach at Notre Dame was to fly down to Jacksonville, Florida and make sure Nix stayed committed to the Irish.

The rest is history.

“That was the first time we laid eyes on him,” Kelly said. “He did not disappoint. Big fella. Big personality. Big smile and at time time just relayed to me that he was coming to Notre Dame. He wanted to do something that nobody else ever thought that he would do and that is leave Jacksonville, leave the city and graduate from Notre Dame.”

Kelly says one of his fondest memories of Nix was when he put his 340-pound defensive tackle in at quarterback during the Blue-Gold spring game in 2013.

Kelly says he lost a bet with Nix that the big fella would not be able to lose some weight and maintain it.

Nix did maintain the weight loss, and was able to run the football into the end zone at Notre Dame Stadium.

Nix was 29 years old.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nix was 29 years old
Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix III has died
Shooting investigation in the 1500 block of Liston Street.
Shooting victim identified; 2 wanted for questioning in deadly South Bend shooting
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
While the outcome was not what Washington wanted, or expected, they hope they provided a sense...
Washington girls basketball team falls in state championship, but gives South Bend a reason to be proud
Potawatomi Zoo announces fundraising campaign; plans to add giraffes
Potawatomi Zoo looks to add giraffes

Latest News

Former Irish defensive lineman Louis Nix III is being remembered following his death over the...
Former Irish defensive lineman Louis Nix III remembered
Dana Evans and the sixth-ranked Louisville women took care of business quickly and wrapped up...
No. 6 Louisville women down Irish, win ACC regular season
Bulldogs show some bite in 73-61 win over No. 8 Villanova
Maryland handles Michigan State 73-55 in bubble-team matchup