Washington girls basketball team falls in state championship, but gives South Bend a reason to be proud

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, for the first time in more than a decade, a South Bend Schools basketball program played in the state championship.

The Pride of the West Side, the Washington Panthers, fell in the 3A State Title Game to Silver Creek 54-48 but the team still gave South Bend a reason to smile.

Leading up to the game, Washington head coach Steven Reynolds Jr. said the Panthers weren’t just playing for themselves or for Washington, but the entire city of South Bend.

This past year has been incredibly unique for the entire globe, and playing a high school basketball season during a global pandemic is not an easy task.

However, the Panthers overcame the challenge to find their way down in Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the state title game.

While the outcome was not what Washington wanted, or expected, the Panthers hope they provided a sense of hope for the community.

“We just didn’t have that feel that we’ve had through the state tournament,” Steven Reynolds Jr. said. “What has happened because of the run, I’ve seen the change of confidence for our kids. I see our administration, they are dreaming again talking about what could be. Talking about what we could do next year and starting to forward think.”

At the end of the game, Steven Reynolds Jr. had his entire team walk around the gym to wave to the fans who came to support them to say thank you. What a ride it was for Washington.

In the game, Maryland commit Mila Reynolds led the Panthers with 18 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Rashunda Jones poured in 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

