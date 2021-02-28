Washington believes they will return to state championship in 2022

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday did not go as planned for the Washington girls basketball team, but they will be bringing a ton of talent back next season and they’re keeping their head high heading into the offseason

It’s a bittersweet ending to the incredible Washington panthers girls basketball season.

They fell to Silver Creek 54-48 in the state championship.

The Panthers will be saying goodbye to seniors Camiya Robinson and Franny Galicia, but will be returning the majority of their starting lineup.

“I’m going to tell you what.” South Bend Washington girls basketball coach Steven Reynolds Jr. said. “We have people that are returning that the blessing of this loss is that it’s still gonna make us hungry. Then I have people who are coming in that I think next year will contribute at a really high level. We expect to be here right. Now we’re like, ‘I wanna come back here and I wanna be on the other end of that celebration.’ We’re excited about the possibilities.”

Washington inspired the entire city of South Bend during their run, and the Panthers believe it is only the beginning.

“Definitely proud of the whole team,” Washington sophomore guard Amiyah Reynolds said. “We came out here and fought. People didn’t think we’d get this far at first and then the support was just great from everyone. We’re just a little bummed out that we didn’t get to bring the big trophy home, but just being here is a blessing. It’s definitely we have to keep focused we can’t take it for granted but I think we’ll be back next year.”

The Panthers will return their three-headed monster in Mila and Amiyah Reynolds, as well as Rashunda Jones. The South Bend Washington girls basketball team will have so much talent returning next season, so they might just find themselves right at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in 2022.

