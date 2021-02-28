Advertisement

Warming up Sunday, while dodging a few raindrops

Temperatures will be heading into the low 50s for the last day of February but if you want to enjoy the warmth you may have to dodge a few raindrops while outside. Here is the latest First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy skies with light showers continuing into the early afternoon. Not much rain expected but enough to keep things damp. We do get into the low 50s by the early afternoon. The cold front sweeps all the showers to the East by the afternoon and takes the warm air along with it. High of 54.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to clear, and winds will shift out of the North and become gusty. Winds will likely gust between 20-30 miles per hour into Monday. Temperatures drop like a rock behind the cold front. Low of 26.

MONDAY: Clouds continue clearing for the first day of meteorological spring. The chilly temperatures move back into the area as we struggle to hit the low 40s. Winds will calm into the evening. High of 40.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine but another cooler day. Temperatures slowly getting into the lower 40s all while remaining breezy. High of 42

LONGE RANGE: The temperature rollercoaster continues through the first week of March. We remain relatively quiet as not much precipitation is expected until next week.

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, February 27th

Saturday’s High: 48

Saturday’s Low: 34

Precipitation: 0.02″

