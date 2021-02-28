Advertisement

Surging Red Wings beat Blackhawks 5-3 for 2nd straight win

The Blackhawks had won two straight and five of their previous six. Alex DeBrincat, Mattias Janmark and Dominik Kubalik scored for Chicago.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Frans Nielsen had a goal and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 for their second straight victory. Bobby Ryan, Darren Helm, Christian Djoos and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored for Detroit, which won for the third time in four games after a 4-12-3 start. The Blackhawks had won two straight and five of their previous six. Alex DeBrincat, Mattias Janmark and Dominik Kubalik scored for Chicago.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

“I’m going to tell you what.” South Bend Washington girls basketball coach Steven Reynolds Jr....
Washington believes they will return to state championship in 2022
Knicks outlast Pacers 110-107 behind Randle’s double-double
Nix was 29 years old
Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix III has died
BC beats Notre Dame 94-90 for Spinelli’s 1st coaching win