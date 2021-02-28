Surging Red Wings beat Blackhawks 5-3 for 2nd straight win

CHICAGO (AP) - Frans Nielsen had a goal and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 for their second straight victory. Bobby Ryan, Darren Helm, Christian Djoos and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored for Detroit, which won for the third time in four games after a 4-12-3 start. The Blackhawks had won two straight and five of their previous six. Alex DeBrincat, Mattias Janmark and Dominik Kubalik scored for Chicago.

