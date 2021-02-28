Advertisement

Potawatomi Zoo looks to add giraffes

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is announcing a fundraising campaign called “Big & Loud” to build a new giraffe habitat and feeding experience, as well as renovate the former chimpanzee habitat to house lions.

Per a Sunday press release:

The Zoo is committing to raise $4.8 million for the new Giraffe Feeding Adventure and $1.5 million to create a lion habitat. This is the largest animal habitat campaign in the Zoo’s history.

The outdoor Giraffe Feeding Adventure and habitat will cover 2.5 acres in the center of the Zoo and will include a mixed herd of giraffes cohabitating with other species like zebra and ostriches.

The central feature of the giraffe habitat will be a raised platform and feeding deck. Not only will this provide a public-access giraffe feeding experience, it will allow visitors to be at eye-level with the world’s tallest land species.

The 10,000 square foot giraffe barn will have a visitor-viewing area inside that will allow visitors to see and feed giraffes in inclement weather all year long. Very few zoos in the country offer this experience, and there is no other zoological institution within our region that has this unique opportunity.

To learn more about the Big & Loud campaign, including timeline and construction updates, visit www.potawatomizoo.org/bigandloud.

