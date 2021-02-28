Notre Dame women’s basketball to debut new shirt and shoes to promote racial justice

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team will debut custom shoes and a shirt that were made by local South Bend artist Kamika Perry.

“More than just the shoe, they should see the intent and the message behind it,” Perry said. “The intent is to unify. It’s a public statement saying hey, let’s all come together and talk about this. Let’s put this up for conversation.”

The shirt shows a young black woman wearing a Notre Dame jersey and symbolizes a message of hope.

The shoes were hand painted by Perry from morning until night for weeks. Each player picked a different phrase or word for their shoes to promote racial justice.

The Irish hope their message inspires many.

“It’s amplifying the voice of our student athletes,” Notre Dame women’s head basketball coach Niele Ivey said. “Everyone has something that they are going through. Everyone has an opinion of what’s been going on as far as police brutality, racial injustice. For women’s basketball, I’ve tried to empower our team to be able to stand up and use their voice.”

The shirt and shoes will be on display on national TV on Sunday against Louisville.

Tip for the Irish against the Cardinals is at 3 PM on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.