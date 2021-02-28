Advertisement

Notre Dame women’s basketball to debut new shirt and shoes to promote racial justice

The Irish hope their message inspires many
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team will debut custom shoes and a shirt that were made by local South Bend artist Kamika Perry.

“More than just the shoe, they should see the intent and the message behind it,” Perry said. “The intent is to unify. It’s a public statement saying hey, let’s all come together and talk about this. Let’s put this up for conversation.”

The shirt shows a young black woman wearing a Notre Dame jersey and symbolizes a message of hope.

The shoes were hand painted by Perry from morning until night for weeks. Each player picked a different phrase or word for their shoes to promote racial justice.

The Irish hope their message inspires many.

“It’s amplifying the voice of our student athletes,” Notre Dame women’s head basketball coach Niele Ivey said. “Everyone has something that they are going through. Everyone has an opinion of what’s been going on as far as police brutality, racial injustice. For women’s basketball, I’ve tried to empower our team to be able to stand up and use their voice.”

The shirt and shoes will be on display on national TV on Sunday against Louisville.

Tip for the Irish against the Cardinals is at 3 PM on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible bad gas in Goshen at a Phillips 66.
Possible bad gas in Goshen causing costly car repairs
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
The Michigan State Attorney General is now issuing several Ferrellgas companies across the...
Michigan Attorney General issues Ferrellgas cease & desist letter after customer complaints
Authorities investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in Syracuse
After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home

Latest News

The Irish hope their message inspires many.
Notre Dame women's basketball to debut custom shoes and shirt to promote racial justice
Irish sweep past Spartans with 2-0 win
He announced the news on an Instagram live stream.
Former Irish football fan favorite Louis Nix reported missing in Florida
Irish blank Spartans 2-0