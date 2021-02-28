Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix III has died
Nix was 29 years old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix III has been found dead after his car was pulled from a pond in Jacksonville, Florida.
The pond was near Nix’s apartment complex.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Nix had been found. They later told Nix’s mother he was deceased.
Nix was reportedly missing since Tuesday. He left his father’s home in Jacksonville and never returned.
Back in December, Nix was shot in an attempted robbery at a gas station in Jacksonville. His mother does not believe this is related to that incident.
Several of Nix’s former teammates shared pictures of him on social media. He was a one of a kind character during his football career in South Bend.
The Athletic’s Pete Sampson shared a video of Nix saying he just wanted to make people happy.
Nix was 29 years old.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.