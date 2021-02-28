Advertisement

Clouds Clearing Late, Turning Cold Overnight

Light showers made for a damp Sunday. These move out as colder air again moves in. Highs Monday will struggle to reach into the lower 40s. Here is the latest First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies early as damp conditions remain. Winds will shift and get a little stronger overnight. The Northwest breeze will bring in colder air overnight with temperatures dropping into the 20s and having a stiff wind chill as winds gust to between 25-30 miles per hour. Clouds will continue clearing overnight. Low of 26.

MONDAY: A cold morning with wake-up temperatures in the 20s, and breezy conditions continuing with a mixture of sunshine and high clouds throughout the day. There is a chance for a few light flurries to fly at times downwind of lake Michigan. Highs will struggle to reach into the low 40s. High of 40.

MONDAY NIGHT: The Northwest breeze will lighten into the evening with cold air again flowing in overnight. Temperature drop into the lower 20s under clear skies. Low of 21.

TUESDAY: Full sunshine on the second day of March and meteorological spring! We will gradually warm into the lower 40s with a light breeze out of the South.

LONGE RANGE: The sunshine will continue as high pressure will dominate through the middle of the first week of March. Clouds return late week with a chance for a few light rain showers otherwise we remain dry until the end of our First Alert 10 day forecast. Rain is looking more likely as we head into the second full week of March.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, February 28th

Sunday’s High: 58

Sunday’s Low: 38

Precipitation: 0.02″

