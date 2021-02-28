City of Goshen hosts annual Fire and Ice Festival

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Goshen hosted its annual Fire and Ice Festival Saturday afternoon.

Eleven ice carvers turned 45 blocks of ice into unique sculptures all throughout downtown, and three different fire dancer groups showed off their skills.

With the nice weather and ability to spread out, the event organizer says it’s a perfect way to spend your day.

“It’s a great, safe, family-friendly thing to do to come and walk around and see these art pieces and enjoy the day,” Director of Events Adrienne Nesbitt said.

“I think you better come today. It’s a great day and, unfortunately, this may be melted by tomorrow, so come and enjoy it while you can,” Menno Travel Owner and Event Sponsor Geof Landis said.

The Fire and Ice Festival lasted from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

