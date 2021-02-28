Bulldogs show some bite in 73-61 win over No. 8 Villanova

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Chuck Harris scored 20 points and Jair Bolden added 15 to lead Butler to a 73-61 upset of No. 8 Villanova.

The Bulldogs have won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak and have beaten the Wildcats in four of the last five meetings in Indianapolis.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl led the Wildcats with 16 points and 16 rebounds as Villanova became the sixth Top 15 team to lose this weekend.

No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 11 Florida State, No. 13 Creighton and No. 14 Texas all lost Saturday.

Butler swung the game with a 16-3 run over a four-minute span in the first half and Villanova never got closer than five again.

2/28/2021 3:25:56 PM (GMT -5:00)