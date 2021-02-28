Advertisement

BC beats Notre Dame 94-90 for Spinelli’s 1st coaching win

Jay Heath scored 19 points and Boston College sank seven of eight free throws in the final 45 seconds to beat Notre Dame 94-90 and give interim coach Scott Spinelli a victory in his first game as a college head coach.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - Jay Heath scored 19 points and Boston College sank seven of eight free throws in the final 45 seconds to beat Notre Dame 94-90 and give interim coach Scott Spinelli a victory in his first game as a college head coach. DeMarr Langford had 17 points and six rebounds, making a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left after the Fighting Irish cut a 12-point second-half deficit to two, 90-88. He sank two more foul shots with 6 seconds left to ice it. The Eagles won for the first time since Jan. 12 and in their first game since Jim Christian was fired on Feb. 15.

