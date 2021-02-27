Advertisement

Walker’s season-high 32 lifts Celtics over Pacers 118-112

Daniel Theis added 17 points and Jaylen Brown finished with 15.
By Associated Press
Feb. 27, 2021
BOSTON (AP) - Kemba Walker made two late free throws and scored a season-high 32 points to help the Boston Celtics snap a three-game losing streak with a 118-112 win over the Indiana Pacers. Daniel Theis added 17 points and Jaylen Brown finished with 15. Indiana led by as many as 14 points in the first half, but never led in the final 24 minutes in losing for the third time in four games. Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 24 points and nine assists. Justin Holiday added 19 points and five rebounds.

