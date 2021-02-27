Advertisement

Stefanovic scores 16, Purdue beats Penn State 73-52

Jaden Ivey added 14 points, and Purdue cruised to a 73-52 win over Penn State.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) - Sasha Stefanovic scored 16 points, Jaden Ivey added 14 points, and Purdue cruised to a 73-52 win over Penn State. The freshman Ivey had a season-high four blocks for the Boilermakers, who won their ninth of the last 12 and tied No. 9 Iowa for fourth place in the Big Ten standings. It was the Boilermakers’ largest margin of victory at Penn State since a 64-42 win on Jan. 23, 2008. Trevion Williams had 11 points and Eric Hunter Jr. 10 as the Boilermakers made 27 of 52 shots from the field. Myreon Jones had 11 points and Jamari Wheeler had nine points, six rebounds and six assists for the Nittany Lions.

