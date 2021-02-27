Advertisement

Scattered Showers Through Sunday but Warming Up Nicely

Scattered showers will move in late Saturday with some showers lasting through early Sunday afternoon. A cold front then cools things down heading into March.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloud cover with light and widely scattered showers moving in from the South after midnight. Light showers continue into Sunday with temperatures cooling off. Low of 37.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy skies with light showers continuing into the early afternoon. Not much rain expected but enough to keep things damp. We do get into the low 50s by the early afternoon. The cold front sweeps all the showers to the East by the afternoon and takes the warm air along with it. High of 54.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to clear, and winds will shift out of the North and become gusty. Winds will likely gust between 20-30 miles per hour into Monday. Temperatures drop like a rock behind the cold front. Low of 26.

MONDAY: Clouds continue clearing with maybe a light sprinkle or snow flurry possible. The chilly temperatures move back into the area as we struggle to hit the low 40s. Winds will calm into the evening. High of 40.

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, February 27th

Saturday’s High: 48

Saturday’s Low: 34

Precipitation: 0.02″

