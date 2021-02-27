Advertisement

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana for Feb. 26

By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Here are the scores from games around Michiana on Friday, February 26.

Indiana Boys

Boone Grove, 57, Oregon-Davis, 49

Gary West, 43, Chesterton, 40 - OT

Hammond, 60, Valparaiso, 44

Bremen, 34, Culver, 21

Hamtramck (Mich.), 51, Culver Academy, 50

Northridge, 55, DeKalb, 45

Elkhart Christian, 64, Argos, 49

Central Noble, 69, Fairfield, 33

John Glenn, 50, Goshen, 29

Angola, 82, Lakeland, 64

South Bend St. Joseph, 81, Mishawaka, 66

Kankakee Valley, 71, North Judson, 58

NorthWood, 56, Elkhart, 51

Merrillville, 59, Penn, 54

Wabash, 68, Peru, 59 s

Rochester, 58, Maconaquah, 44

South Bend Adams, 64, New Prairie, 51

South Bend Washington, 64, LaPorte, 36

Triton, 44, Knox, 30

Wawasee, 58, Tippecanoe Valley, 51

Concord, 64, Westview, 58

Michigan Boys

Niles, 49, Buchanan, 46

Brandywine, 60, South Haven, 43

Coloma, 56, Watervliet, 48

New Buffalo, 84, Eau Claire, 71

Bridgman, 74, Lawrence, 32

Lakeshore, 41, St. Joseph, 24

Michigan Girls

Buchanan, 55, Niles, 48

Bridgman, 74, Lawrence, 32

Brandywine, 42, South Haven, 30

Watervliet, 48, Coloma, 25

White Pigeon, 34, Cassopolis, 30

