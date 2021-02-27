Advertisement

One more win: Panther on the brink of state title

By Megan Smedley
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Washington Girls Basketball team are just one win away from capturing their first state title since 2007.

“It would be great just to know that you put in the work and that you and your team have put in the work for this opportunity,” sophomore guard Rashunda Jones said.

The Panthers made the trip to Indy earlier Friday and are ready to make some history.

“Oh it would mean so much to me, especially as a senior,” senior guard Camiya Robinson said. “Worked so hard this year.”

For a year with so many unknowns due to the pandemic, a win would mean the the world to the pride of the west side.

“Every around knows what’s happening that this could be the first time in a while,” sophomore guard Amiyah Reynolds said. “Just all of the support that we’ve had has been very appreciated. Just for the team everyone would be so excited. I already know. Just the celebration afterward is going to be everything.”

“I’m super grateful for them,” junior guard Mila Reynolds said. “This win would mean everything. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was probably like seventh or eighth grade.”

The Panthers will play Silver Creek Saturday for the 3A State Championship.

