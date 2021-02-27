Advertisement

No. 3 Michigan continues to roll with 73-57 win at Indiana

The Hoosiers have lost three in a row and four of their last five as they battle for an NCAA Tournament spot.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Franz Wagner matched his season high with 21 points and Isaiah Livers added 16 to help No. 3 Michigan pull away for a 73-57 victory at Indiana. The Wolverines have won seven straight overall, all five since resuming play following a COVID-19 pause and three straight in Bloomington. Aljami Durham led Indiana with 15 points and Race Thompson finished with 11 points and six rebounds. The Hoosiers have lost three in a row and four of their last five as they battle for an NCAA Tournament spot.

