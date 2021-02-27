New event aimed to curb violence, invest in youth

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new program in South Bend is teaching young people how to choose “life over violence.”

“Friday Night Life” teaches students how to become leaders; foster positive and productive relationships; and talk about their feelings.

The event is hosted by Venues Parks & Arts (VPA).

“It came about because of a lot of the risky behavior and violence within our city; and we received the challenge from city council to say what can we do,” said organizer Kintae Lark.

Friday night’s event was for sixth through eighth grade students.

They played some basketball, video games, got free haircuts, painted, ate some delicious food and also heard powerful messages.

“We have motivational speakers. We have breakout sessions where we are talking about goal setting, talking about how to heal from hurt. We have resources available if young people are interested in looking for summer work...What we can do through these type of venues and activities is help to strengthen our young people, so that when the violence and the temptations come their way, that they have the ability and the authority to say ‘no, I want better for my life,’” Lark said.

Lark also said everyone has a responsibility to invest in the next generation.

“Nobody is coming in with a helicopter or a cape on to rescue us. We have to, as a community, come together and we have to really begin to rescue ourselves. We do that by also looking out for our young people,” he said.

Lark said VPA plans to host these types of events once a month.

