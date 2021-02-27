Kings snap skid, top Pistons 110-107 in strange finish

Advertisement

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points and the Sacramento Kings snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 110-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Sacramento blew a 17-point first-quarter lead, then rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final quarter. The Kings held on after Detroit appeared to miss two late free throws intentionally - earlier than the Pistons probably needed to employ that desperate strategy. Jerami Grant led Detroit with 30 points. Harrison Barnes scored 21 for the Kings.

