Great LOGAN Nose-On kicks off with Green Dot Dash ‘drive-thru’

By Jack Springgate
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The LOGAN Center is kicking off a month of fundraising with their Green Dot Dash fundraiser.

People who registered online swung by the LOGAN Center to pick up their Green Dot Dash raffle yard signs in exchange for a $10 donation.

Each yard sign also came with the chance to win $2,500, and since there are only 1000 signs available, the odds to win are pretty high.

While this isn’t the way the LOGAN Center typically kick’s off the Great LOGAN Nose-on, but they say they’re still excited seeing all the people who came out to support them.

“We’ve had so many of our regular donors sign up to get the Green Dot Dash raffle sign and it’s been such a huge blessing for LOGAN. We really appreciate the support the community is showing even though we can’t provide them with our usual luncheon,” said LOGAN Chief Marketing Officer Christina Tembo.

If you missed out on getting one of the Green Dot Dash signs, LOGAN has another sweet way to donate and win starting this Monday. You can find more details at thenoseon.org.

