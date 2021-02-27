Former Irish football fan favorite Louis Nix reported missing in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix is reportedly missing in Florida.

Nix’s mother says the last time anyone communicated with him was on Tuesday. Nix reportedly left his father’s home in Jacksonville, and has not returned.

Nix was shot at a gas station putting air into his tires back in December. His mother does not believe this was related to that incident.

She also says this is not normal.

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly also tweeted his concerns for Nix, and hopes he is found soon.

NOTRE DAME Nation: Let’s all do our best to reach out and connect with Louis Nix. Louis, let us know you are doing alright or that you may need your NOTRE DAME family and friends for assistance.☘️ pic.twitter.com/AF9fg8vN9K — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) February 27, 2021

Please stick with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.