Former Irish football fan favorite Louis Nix reported missing in Florida

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix is reportedly missing in Florida.

Nix’s mother says the last time anyone communicated with him was on Tuesday. Nix reportedly left his father’s home in Jacksonville, and has not returned.

Nix was shot at a gas station putting air into his tires back in December. His mother does not believe this was related to that incident.

She also says this is not normal.

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly also tweeted his concerns for Nix, and hopes he is found soon.

