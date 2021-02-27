Advertisement

Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton help Suns rally to beat Bulls

Zach LaVine scored 24 points for Chicago.
By Associated Press
Feb. 27, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) - Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton each scored 22 points and the Phoenix Suns rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 106-97 on Friday night. Chris Paul, who’ll join Booker at the All-Star Game, added 14 points, 15 assists and six rebounds to help the Suns win for the 10th time in 12 games. Zach LaVine scored 24 points for Chicago. The Bulls had won three in a row. Phoenix wiped out an 87-80 deficit with a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter, then took the lead for good with five minutes to play on Paul’s short jumper. That started a 10-0 spurt that included 3s from Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson.

