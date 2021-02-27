Authorities investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - A 58-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run crash took place Friday afternoon in Syracuse.

Authorities say at 5:05 p.m. Mark Warren was walking along the west side of the 70,000 block of County Road 29, just south of County Road 50, when he was struck by a truck.

Warren was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they found debris at the scene and believe it belongs to a Ford F-250 or larger Ford truck with damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, who they say fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

