Advertisement

19-year-old murder suspect reportedly in custody

19-year-old Daveyaun Groves (wanted for murder out of St. Joseph County) is reportedly in...
19-year-old Daveyaun Groves (wanted for murder out of St. Joseph County) is reportedly in custody.(Michiana Crime Stoppers)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Per a Michiana Crime Stoppers (@MichianaCS) tweet, 19-year-old murder suspect Daveyaun Groves is now in custody. Groves has been charged with murder after a July 3 shooting in South Bend.

Jeremiah Parker, 19, died in the shooting, which happened in the 1600 block of South Marine Street.

From the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office:

The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65 years. The Felony Firearm Sentencing Enhancement can add an addition 5 to 20 years to the conviction for the underlying offense.

Please be advised that the charges filed against this defendant are merely accusations and that he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible bad gas in Goshen at a Phillips 66.
Possible bad gas in Goshen causing costly car repairs
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
The Michigan State Attorney General is now issuing several Ferrellgas companies across the...
Michigan Attorney General issues Ferrellgas cease & desist letter after customer complaints
After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home
Authorities investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in Syracuse

Latest News

A new program in South Bend is teaching young people how to choose “life over violence.”
New event aimed to curb violence, invest in youth
Authorities investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in Syracuse
‘Homebound Hoosier Program’ works to get more seniors vaccinated
‘Homebound Hoosier Program’ works to get more seniors vaccinated
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Warmer Weekend