19-year-old murder suspect reportedly in custody

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Per a Michiana Crime Stoppers (@MichianaCS) tweet, 19-year-old murder suspect Daveyaun Groves is now in custody. Groves has been charged with murder after a July 3 shooting in South Bend.

Jeremiah Parker, 19, died in the shooting, which happened in the 1600 block of South Marine Street.

From the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office:

The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65 years. The Felony Firearm Sentencing Enhancement can add an addition 5 to 20 years to the conviction for the underlying offense.

Please be advised that the charges filed against this defendant are merely accusations and that he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

