‘Youth of the Year’ Celebration at Boys & Girls Club

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County hosted its ‘Youth of the Year’ celebration Thursday night.

This event recognized students for their leadership and communication skills, high academic performance and service to our community.

“What we are trying to do here overall is raise the next generation of leaders; and so our Youth of the Year is an opportunity for the next generation of leaders to compete, to showcase their skills and to show us how much they have done,” said COO Duane Wilson.

Eleven students competed this year and were nominated by peers and staff members.

“A typical winner would be someone who is able to articulate their story and tell their story,” Wilson said.

Jorge Gonzalez-Murillo won ‘Jr. Youth of the Year.’

“I was very surprised because I didn’t think I would win,” said Gonzalez-Murillo

He is a fifth grader at Harrison.

His mentors said he is an outstanding club member and has great relationships with others.

Vivian Blount, a Junior at Adams High School, won ‘Youth of the Year.’

“I would say I put a lot of dedication into what I do and I try not to give up. I don’t always see the brightest in things and I have to remind myself that if you fall, you just have to get back up...The Boys & Girls Club has made me into a young woman,” Blount said.

“We are trying to develop well-rounded students to send out into this twenty-first century,” Wilson said.

Blount will go on to compete for the regional title.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.