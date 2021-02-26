Advertisement

Washington seniors ready for one last ride in state championship

For Robinson in particular, she loves this Washington team more than anything. She is really going to miss playing for the Panthers after Saturday.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this COVID-19 era we are living in, anyone’s season can be canceled at any second.

However, no matter what happens on Saturday in the 3A State Championship, it will be the last time the Panther seniors ever play a basketball game for Washington.

Washington has two seniors on this year’s squad - Franny Galicia and Camiya Robinson.

The bond that is created from a team that makes it as far as the state championship game is everlasting, and this will be the final game these two seniors will experience that amazing bond on the floor.

For Robinson in particular, she loves this Washington team more than anything. She is really going to miss playing for the Panthers after Saturday.

“I’m going to miss the bond that I’ve had,” Robinson said. “Woo. Alright, I am just going to miss everyone. I’ve never connected with anyone as much as this team.”

You can see right there how much this team means to each other, and with one more win, the Washington Panthers will be the state champs..

Washington will play Silver Creek for the 3A State Title on Saturday. Tip is at 3:30 PM and you can watch the game on WHME Channel 46 or IHSAATV.org.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
Mishawaka High School
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Mishawaka High School
Woman dead after crashing into river
The Michigan State Attorney General is now issuing several Ferrellgas companies across the...
Michigan Attorney General issues Ferrellgas cease & desist letter after customer complaints
Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery

Latest News

Reynolds hopes reaching that milestone would inspire so many.
Steven Reynolds Jr. could become first African American head coach to win a state title in South Bend
The Irish have one game left remaining in the regular season before the ACC Tournament.
Notre Dame women’s basketball currently ‘Last Team In” according to ESPN’s bracketology
She averaged 2.0 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the field.
Irish freshman guard Alasia Hayes opts out for remainder of season
Reynolds on verge of history
Reynolds on verge of history