Washington seniors ready for one last ride in state championship

However, no matter what happens on Saturday in the 3A State Championship, it will be the last time the Panther seniors ever play a basketball game for Washington.

Washington has two seniors on this year’s squad - Franny Galicia and Camiya Robinson.

The bond that is created from a team that makes it as far as the state championship game is everlasting, and this will be the final game these two seniors will experience that amazing bond on the floor.

For Robinson in particular, she loves this Washington team more than anything. She is really going to miss playing for the Panthers after Saturday.

“I’m going to miss the bond that I’ve had,” Robinson said. “Woo. Alright, I am just going to miss everyone. I’ve never connected with anyone as much as this team.”

You can see right there how much this team means to each other, and with one more win, the Washington Panthers will be the state champs..

Washington will play Silver Creek for the 3A State Title on Saturday. Tip is at 3:30 PM and you can watch the game on WHME Channel 46 or IHSAATV.org.

