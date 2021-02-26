SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WARMER WEEKEND... We’re still expecting the weekend to warm up a bit more with highs up around 50 each afternoon, especially Sunday. Chillier temperatures come back early next week, but later next week does not look as cold as it did at one time. The computer model that was showing the cold has backed off, but it still takes Arctic air into the eastern Great Lakes, so we’ll have to watch that. No big storms coming, but we have a good chance of showers tonight, then scattered showers Sunday, and a chance of showers late next week..

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with showers developing. Low: 34, Wind: S 6-12

Saturday: Clouds early, then becoming sunny and milder. High: 49

Saturday night: Variably cloudy...maybe a shower late. Low: 37

Sunday: Chance of a shower early, then clouds and some sunshine by afternoon. High: 52

