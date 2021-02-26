Advertisement

TakeOut 25 continues in downtown South Bend

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been a few days since downtown South Bend launched the TakeOut 25 initiative.

The initiative encourages everyone to spend $25 a week on carryout at a downtown South Bend restaurant.

16 Morning News Now visited a few favorite spots Friday morning.

The owners of PEGGS, Fiddler’s Hearth and Cinco 5 International say they are thankful for the support from the community.

“Every little bit still counts,” said Peg Dalton, owner of PEGGS. “So, we’re not asking you to feed a hundred people. We’re just saying when you think about eating out, please think about eating in our downtown, locally owned places that are still working very hard to come back.”

To learn more about TakeOut 25 and how you can win a $100 gift card, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

