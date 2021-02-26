Steven Reynolds Jr. is a father figure to his Panthers team

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Washington girls basketball coach Steven Reynolds Jr. has five daughters of his own, two of whom are on his team this year, but he’s also a girl dad to his entire Panthers squad.

“Coach Steve has been great,” sophomore Rashunda Jones said. “He’s been helping me since I was little. Now for him to watch me grow and watch this team grow, it’s been amazing.”

“He’s the best coach,” senior Camiya Robinson said. “He’s the best. I love him so much. He’s so supportive, so supportive, never met anyone as supportive as him.”

“We all look at him as like a big dad, polar bear,” junior Lauren Gillon said.

The team is proud of their family dynamic with the girls looking up to their coach and Reynolds says he’ll always be there for them.

“To be in that position, to be a girl dad on a whole other level, not just for mine, but for everyone that’s come through this program that has needed it because we have great father’s out there, it means a lot,” Reynolds said. “It means so much to me.”

Reynolds said he was surprised to be compared to as a polar bear but he’s taking it and running with it.

