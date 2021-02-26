Advertisement

Steven Reynolds Jr. could become first African American head coach to win a state title in South Bend

Reynolds hopes reaching that milestone would inspire so many.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the Washington girls basketball team has a chance to win the program’s second state title, and could also make some history in the process.

With a win Washington head coach Steven Reynolds Jr. would become the second African American head coach to win an Indiana Girls basketball state championship, but he would also be the first African American head coach from South Bend to win a team state title in any sport.

Reynolds hopes reaching that milestone would inspire so many.

“To be in a position to be the first African American coach to win a state championship in a team sport in this city is huge,” Reynolds said. “I usually just try to deflect and just try to stay about the kids and the program but that really floored me and hit me in my heart. We talk about legacy. We talk about the 2007 team, which was great. To think about the history and the legacy that we could leave behind and to also be in these times right now, we have an opportunity to bring a semblance of hope and joy. That is amazing to be in that position.”

Washington plays Silver Creek for the 3A State Title on Saturday at 3:30 PM. The game will be on WHME Channel 46 and streamed on ISHAATV.org.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
Mishawaka High School
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Mishawaka High School
Woman dead after crashing into river
The Michigan State Attorney General is now issuing several Ferrellgas companies across the...
Michigan Attorney General issues Ferrellgas cease & desist letter after customer complaints
Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery

Latest News

The Irish have one game left remaining in the regular season before the ACC Tournament.
Notre Dame women’s basketball currently ‘Last Team In” according to ESPN’s bracketology
She averaged 2.0 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the field.
Irish freshman guard Alasia Hayes opts out for remainder of season
For Robinson in particular, she loves this Washington team more than anything. She is really...
Washington seniors ready for one last ride in state championship
Reynolds on verge of history
Reynolds on verge of history