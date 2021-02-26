Steven Reynolds Jr. could become first African American head coach to win a state title in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the Washington girls basketball team has a chance to win the program’s second state title, and could also make some history in the process.

With a win Washington head coach Steven Reynolds Jr. would become the second African American head coach to win an Indiana Girls basketball state championship, but he would also be the first African American head coach from South Bend to win a team state title in any sport.

Reynolds hopes reaching that milestone would inspire so many.

“To be in a position to be the first African American coach to win a state championship in a team sport in this city is huge,” Reynolds said. “I usually just try to deflect and just try to stay about the kids and the program but that really floored me and hit me in my heart. We talk about legacy. We talk about the 2007 team, which was great. To think about the history and the legacy that we could leave behind and to also be in these times right now, we have an opportunity to bring a semblance of hope and joy. That is amazing to be in that position.”

Washington plays Silver Creek for the 3A State Title on Saturday at 3:30 PM. The game will be on WHME Channel 46 and streamed on ISHAATV.org.

