St. Joseph County vaccine distribution back on track

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - No new cases were reported at long term care facilities in St. Joseph Country this week.

This is the first time since April.

And on the vaccine front, distribution is back on track after delays caused by the winter storm.

The county is expecting an increase in doses next week with more appointments being offered

However, some changes are coming to the Hedwig Vaccine Clinic.

Starting next week, the clinic will stop administering the Moderna vaccine and switch to the Pfizer vaccine.

“Going forward we will be doing first doses with Pfizer and that was at the request of the department of health because they felt like they would be able to be more reliably keep us supplied with doses by switching to Pfizer,” says Dr. Mark Fox.

However, if you have already gotten your first dose of Moderna, you will receive Moderna for your second dose.

So far, 38,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

