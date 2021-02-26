South Bend man arrested after car chase
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been arrested after a car chase.
46-year-old Kenneth Griffin had a federal warrant out for his arrest when officers found him at a gas station on Edison and Hickory road in Mishawaka.
Griffin saw the police car fleeing northbound on Hickory.
During the chase, he ran through a red light and hit another vehicle. Thankfully, no one was injured.
Griffin later lost control of his car and hit a tree.
Troopers found drugs and a loaded handgun in his car.
Griffin was then arrested and booked at the county jail.
