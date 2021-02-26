Pep rally celebrates Washington High School girls basketball headed to state championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Washington High School was full of cheers Friday as the girl’s basketball team heads to Indianapolis for the state championship game Saturday.

Before hitting the road, a pep rally had everyone in high spirits, and head coach Steven Reynolds Jr. says the team feels good heading into Saturday’s matchup.

“We’re prepared. We’re healthy. So going down to Indy right now is just a formality, but when we get down there we have got to do work and come home with the state championship for the community,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says the community’s overwhelming support this season means so much to him and the team. “I’ve always talked about our community and our families, and that’s near and dear to my heart. Basketball is just a vehicle with which I can work that out.”

People from all over the South Bend community were at Friday’s pep rally to cheer the team on.

“We were fortunate to have our other high schools here in South Bend here supporting us and their principals. It’s a great feeling to know that you have a lot of support not only throughout your school but the entire district,” Washington High School Principal Thomas Sims said.

Reynolds says Saturday’s game goes beyond just winning a state title. “This is more than just about basketball, but do we want to win state? Absolutely, and that would just be icing on the cake at this point.”

“If we get to that point, I’ll tell you that it’s going to be a glorious day not only for Washington High School but for the west side here on our side of town,” Sims said.

The Lady Panthers will take on the Silver Creek Dragon’s Saturday afternoon at 3:30.

