Notre Dame women’s basketball currently ‘Last Team In” according to ESPN’s bracketology

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the regular season dwindling down, every game is important for the Irish.

Thursday night’s 72-64 win over the Seminoles helped Notre Dame out a ton.

Going into this week, Notre Dame was on the outside looking in when it came to the NCAA Tournament.

With last night’s win over Florida State, the Irish are now the ‘last team in,’ according to ESPN’s bracketology.

Notre Dame has been invited to the big dance 24 seasons in a row. Irish head coach Niele Ivey knows the win last night was a big step in the right direction to make it back to the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s a huge win for us,” Ivey said. “We understand where we are at this point. Coming into this week, we wanted to go 3-0. To take care of our home court and to know we were right behind Florida State, and with them coming off of a huge win against Louisville, it’s a huge confidence booster for our team. Right now we are fighting, fighting for a good seed in the ACC Tournament. Every game matters. My team understands that.”

The Irish have one game left remaining in the regular season before the ACC Tournament.

That will be against No. 6 Louisville on Sunday.. Tip at Purcell Pavilion is at 3 PM on ESPN.

