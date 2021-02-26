Medical Moment: Dead hearts brought back to life

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Can dead hearts be brought back to life?

We’ll share how one machine is helping reverse the organ shortage in America, in today’s Medical Moment.

300,000 Americans die each year from congestive heart failure.

3,000 patients will have access to a donor heart in the U.S., which means that only one percent of the people that need a heart get it in time.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, a new innovative organ care system is making more hearts available to those who need them.

George is a part of the TransMedics’ clinical trial for the organ care system.

The trial is currently in progress in 12 transplant centers across the country, and so far in its year and a half span, 40 hearts have been utilized.

