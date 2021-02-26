Advertisement

Medical Moment: Dead hearts brought back to life

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Can dead hearts be brought back to life?

We’ll share how one machine is helping reverse the organ shortage in America, in today’s Medical Moment.

300,000 Americans die each year from congestive heart failure.

3,000 patients will have access to a donor heart in the U.S., which means that only one percent of the people that need a heart get it in time.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, a new innovative organ care system is making more hearts available to those who need them.

George is a part of the TransMedics’ clinical trial for the organ care system.

The trial is currently in progress in 12 transplant centers across the country, and so far in its year and a half span, 40 hearts have been utilized.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
Mishawaka High School
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Mishawaka High School
Woman dead after crashing into river
The Michigan State Attorney General is now issuing several Ferrellgas companies across the...
Michigan Attorney General issues Ferrellgas cease & desist letter after customer complaints
Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery

Latest News

Ironwood Drive closed next week due to water service line repair
Ironwood Drive closed next week due to water service line repair
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Possible bad gas in Goshen at a Phillips 66.
Possible bad gas in Goshen causing costly car repairs
The Family Christian Development Center in Nappanee held an open house to celebrate its newly...
Family Christian Development Center holds open house for renovated building