Advertisement

Kane’s 399th goal pushes Blackhawks past Blue Jackets 2-0

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Patrick Kane broke a scoreless tie in the third period with his 399th career goal and Malcolm Subban got his first shutout of the season as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0.

After combining for 11 goals in the Blackhawks’ shootout win Tuesday night, the teams grinded through scoreless hockey before Kane grabbed a loose puck in the neutral zone and beat Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the right circle at 8:45 of the third.

Carl Soderberg added an empty-net goal with 50 seconds left in the game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/25/2021 9:36:53 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
Mishawaka High School
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Mishawaka High School
Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery
Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Woman dead after crashing into river

Latest News

Dickinson impresses as No. 3 Michigan routs No. 9 Iowa 79-57
Head Coach Steven Reynolds Jr. is leading the Panthers in his seventh year of coaching with his...
All in the Family: Reynolds squad ready for state
All in the Family: Reynolds squad ready for state
All in the Family: Reynolds squad ready for state
Washington says they are all focused on the task at hand because they know with one more win,...
Washington Panthers prepare for 3A State Championship against Silver Creek