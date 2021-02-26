Kane’s 399th goal pushes Blackhawks past Blue Jackets 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Patrick Kane broke a scoreless tie in the third period with his 399th career goal and Malcolm Subban got his first shutout of the season as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0.

After combining for 11 goals in the Blackhawks’ shootout win Tuesday night, the teams grinded through scoreless hockey before Kane grabbed a loose puck in the neutral zone and beat Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the right circle at 8:45 of the third.

Carl Soderberg added an empty-net goal with 50 seconds left in the game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/25/2021 9:36:53 PM (GMT -5:00)