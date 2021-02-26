Islamic Society raise donation to help struggling South Bend families

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the clock continues to tick, more and more struggling Americans wait for a long anticipated third stimulus check. The longer the wait, the more bills families struggle to pay.

“If you’re poor you don’t have internet. If you don’t have electricity, you don’t have internet, you don’t have gas, nothing really,” South Bend resident Sarah Shaikh says.

However, women at the Islamic Society of Michiana in South Bend had a different idea. They provided a check of their own to help some of their very own right now.

“We are a small community here but we wanted to pull together some resources for them. If we can just even pull one family out of poverty, it would be amazing,” Shaikh, who help raise the donation, told 16 News Now Friday.

Shaikh say the money, a $10,000 check, was raised through fundraising and donated to the United Religious Community of St. Joseph County.

“We are just stunned. Not surprised, but stunned at the generosity,” URC Executive Director John Pinter says.

The ultimate goal of the donation is to help struggling South Bend families keep the lights on and provide them with the basic needs Pinter says everyone should have.

“There are people who are being affected by COVID, who are having their power cut off, who are in danger of it cutting off, who are endangered in being evicted. We are going to be able to use all this money to help with that assistance,” Pinter says.

And while the donation may look like another check to some people, to Shaikh, it is a lifeline and a way to stick together during these difficult times.

“You have to stick together. That is humanity. If we don’t watch out for each other, what else is there to do. You have to watch out for each other. It’s a huge community. It’s like one big family. South Bend is like one big family,” Shaikh says.

To contribute or donate towards struggling families throughout St. Joseph County, visit the URC of St. Joseph County or Islamic Society of Michiana website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.